Why grace is amazing

Hundreds of books and hymns have been written and thousands of sermons preached in Christian churches on the well-known theme of Christian “Grace.” John Newtons’ Hymn, ”Amazing Grace” has been a favorite of Christian worship songs and sung around the world since its publication in 1779.

Great music endures the test of time and is appropriate in any season just as a profound truth bears repeating often and a good book is good for more than one reading. The grand and profound statement of Christian grace is written in Paul’s Epistle to the Ephesians. (2:8-9) ”For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” Let us remind ourselves of the definition of grace in it’s application to Christian doctrine and then consider its’ blessings which is so wonderfully encouraging.

The word “grace” is the English translation of the Greek word- “Charis.” According to Greek scholars and as pertaining to Christian doctrine it means, “favor or kindness shown with no regard to the worthiness and merits of the one receiving it and without consideration of justification or warrant.

Grace is a major attribute of God according to Ex 34:6 which reads, “The Lord God is “merciful and gracious, long-suffering, and abounding in goodness and truth.” By the way, from this verse we also learn that several other happy and beneficial attributes of God such as mercy, love, compassion, and patience, are closely associated with grace.

The frequent use of the words, grace and mercy in everyday language, witnesses to the fact that we are often conscious of guilt and our need of both grace and mercy. Otherwise these words would not sound so sweet if we felt no need for them. It is a known phenomena that the entire world carries an incredible weight of guilt, often unconsciously. And therefore, everyone needs and welcomes grace.

Summing up the amazing benefits of grace, the Bible teaches that forgiveness of sins and salvation is solely by means of it, and there is absolutely nothing that can annul the hope of it provided one enters its portals by faith in forgiveness through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. “-the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.” 1 John 1:7

Furthermore, the power of God’s grace is infinitely greater than the guilt of human sin which means that the prostitute, thieves, drunkards, and the vilest among us can qualify for its benefits. Holy Scripture is abundantly and emphatically clear as to remove all controversy from this grand proposition.

Grace enables every human being to experience pardon and salvation who otherwise would live every moment of their lives in guilty fear, shame, despair. “Whoever believes on Him will not be put to shame.” For – the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him. For “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10;13)

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association