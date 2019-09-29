Who’s in charge of your life?

I have been involved in marriage, personal, and family counseling for nearly 40 years. The majority of the circumstances surrounding the issues that many Christians face are a result of making decisions based upon what he or she thinks without consulting the Word of God. For some reason we think that we know better how to run our lives than God does. This kind thinking is the reason so many find themselves in very difficult situations. Even for those who believe that the Bible has the answers to all life living questions we assert our own will many times over the written words of life.

II Peter 1: 2 Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord, 3 as His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, 4 by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises, that through these you may be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.

John 14:26 But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.

The Apostle Peter tells us that the Lord has given us all things that pertain to life and godliness through the knowledge of Jesus Christ. That power is the power of the Holy Spirit that every believer receives when he or she is born again. The Bible is the source of truth on how to live our lives and the Holy Spirit is the source of power to see it fulfilled.

What I have observed over the years is that many Christians struggle with surrendering their live to the Lord. They truly believe and try to walk with the Lord, but have a hard time releasing control to Him. When we understand God’s heart toward us we can rest in His care for us. He knows us altogether more than we know.

Psalms 139 O Lord, You have searched me and known me.

2 You know my sitting down and my rising up;

You understand my thought afar off.

3 You comprehend my path and my lying down,

And are acquainted with all my ways.

4 For there is not a word on my tongue,

But behold, O Lord, You know it altogether.

5 You have hedged me behind and before,

And laid Your hand upon me.

6 Such knowledge is too wonderful for me;

It is high, I cannot attain it.

I encourage you to read the entire Psalm.

The simple question remains. Who sits on the throne of your life? Is it you or the Lord?

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.