Where does trouble come from?

All of us face roadblocks and detours along the way. How do we as believers overcome the many obstacles that get in our way on this journey of life? I have discovered that the most effective way to deal with obstacles is to first identify the source. Once we have identified the source of trouble we then can see what tools are need to remove the obstacle. Quite often we fight with the wrong weapons not discerning the nature of the battle. It is kinda like using a sword as an umbrella. The sword is a great weapon, but won’t keep much rain off your head. There are three basic sources of trouble.

1. The Devil or the kingdom of darkness.

2. Human nature, either our own or others.

3. God Himself.

The Bible makes it very clear that the Devil and his kingdom is in total opposition to the will of God in your life and the life of others. 1 Peter 5:8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.

John 10:10 The thief (the Devil) does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I (Jesus) have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.

When we have determined that the source is of the Devil we fight with the authority given us through our relationship with Jesus Christ. He has given us great and precious promises as an adopted child of God. Therefore, we have the right to use His name and access the power of the Holy Spirit to fight the battle for us.

Luke 10:19 Behold, I give you the authority to trample on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you.

I think that the most common source of trouble is the battle we have with our flesh or the flesh of others and it’s desire to rule our lives. James 4 Where do wars and fights come from among you? Do they not come from your desires for pleasure that war in your members? 2 You lust and do not have. You murder and covet and cannot obtain. You fight and war. Yet you do not have because you do not ask. 3 You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures.

God will often put an obstacle in our path to redirect us. We are all prone to wander from time to time. We are so blessed to have a God that cares so much for us He will recognize our error and put us back on track. However, that adjustment may not be comfortable and may cost us. In Numbers 22 Balaam was on his way to prophesy against Israel and the Lord placed an angel in his way to stop him. I for one am so grateful that our God will not let us continue on a path of destruction, unless we ignore him and refuse to repent. Glory be to God.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.