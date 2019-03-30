In a world going nuts, our culture seems to be losing its way. Who can you trust? News organizations seems to be slanted one way or another, our government is divided and people are drawing lines as to which political side they're on, even supporting ideologies they disagree with because the other party is against them. Is there any hope of finding peace? Where can we find peace?

At the heart of the peace issue is a misunderstanding of what real peace is. The Bible teaches us that everyone is alienated from God and lasting peace cannot be found as long as we are separated from the God of peace. That's the bad news; as people search for peace they look in many places, from politics to relationships, from materialism to recreation or even drugs and alcohol, yet no real peace can be found because they're trying to find peace without understanding the problem.

The Apostle Paul wrote to a church that needed to be reminded of the real peace problem. Ephesians 2:12-15 says; "Remember that you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For he himself is our peace, who has made us both one and has broken down in his flesh the dividing wall of hostility."

The first century church had the problem of division between the races, it caused a lot of issues and there was little peace for them. So Paul reminds them that everyone was at one time separated from Christ, and had no hope of peace with God.

Then we find the wonderful conjunction "but," Paul says; "But now!" What a great way to turn the bad news into good news. But now, whoever is in Christ is brought near to God and has peace with God because Jesus shed his blood for our sin and became our peace. Wow, I really like that, when we can't find peace in our world because everyone has their own agenda, we can have peace in our hearts because God sent Jesus to become our peace.

You might be thinking; "OK Pastor Rich, what does peace with God have to do with the turmoil of our culture?" Good question! Whenever anyone seeks fulfillment in life or peace in this world through what seems the logical way to pursue it, although there may be some harmony, it probably won't last because the real issue is a matter of the heart. As Blaise Pascal said; "There is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of each man which cannot be satisfied by any created thing but only by God the creator, made known through Jesus Christ."

Are you longing for peace within? Are you trying to find it in temporal things? I encourage you to consider the words of Paul; "He himself is our peace!" Real lasting peace comes from a right relationship with God, as a Christian I believe that only comes by repentance of sin and confession of Jesus Christ as Lord.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.