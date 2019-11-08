When we consider the question, what on earth am I here for, we have joined a long list of past and present thinkers. This age old question has consumed and frustrated humanity through out all history. Surprisingly the answer is very simple. If we want to understand why something was made we need only go to the one who made it in the first place. Why was it invented and what was it’s purpose? Every invention had a designer and a reason it was made. We would find it silly to try to mow our lawn with a vacuum cleaner. Why? That’s not what it was designed to do, that’s not what it was created for, that’s not it’s purpose.

We are no different! If we try to live our lives for purposes that we were not created for we will find ourselves frustrated and unfulfilled. We may appear to be successful, healthy, content, and just loving life, but deep inside we know something is not right. We can not find fulfillment in the things of this world, they always comes up short.

Our creator has made us for a purpose and that purpose will only be found in His will for our lives. The bible tells us that everything was made by Him for Him. Proverbs 16:4 The Lord has made all things for Himself. Colossians 1:16 For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. Ephesians 2:10 For we are His workmanship created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.

What is the conclusion? God made us to live for Him to walk in His will for our lives. We were made to be loved by God and to get to know Him. If we walk in His will and get to know who He is and experience His love, we will truly know what it means to be fulfilled, content, and at peace. Jesus said in John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

Jesus made a promise that if we walk with Him we will have an abundant life. John 10:10 I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.

If we walk in the Spirit we will experience the fruit of the Spirit.

Gal 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law. 24 And those who are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. 25 If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.