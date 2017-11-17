Wet storm brings Valley near record

High water closed at least one Carson Valley road as more than 2.5 inches of rain fell in Minden on Thursday.

Forecasts of an atmospheric river came true with a vengeance as rain fell throughout the day, causing drains across Carson Valley to back up and flood streets.

Centerville Lane between Highway 88 and Foothill Road had water flowing over it between Brockliss Slough and the Carson River's West Fork.

Transportation Engineering Manager Jon Erb said the county would reopen the road once the waters had receded.

Minden weather watcher Stan Kapler said 2.68 inches of rain fell in the Douglas County seat. Until Thursday, Minden hadn't seen rain in 26 days, according to National Weather Service records.

According to the National Weather Service, a trained weather spotter in the Gardnerville Ranchos reported 3.66 inches of rain by 5 p.m. Thursday. A rain gauge north of Genoa recorded 5.28 inches of rain from the storm.

So far, Minden has received 19.52 inches of rain in 2017, just short of a 109-year record of 19.67 inches set in 1909. Weather records have been kept in Minden since 1906.

The West Fork of the Carson River in Woodfords crested at just 4 inches short of the 13-foot action stage late Friday night.

The East Fork where it enters Carson Valley at the old power dam crested at 11.49 feet at 10 p.m. Thursday. The peak flow during the Jan. 8 flooding was 16.12 feet.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 23 inches of snow from the storm. The resort opened on Friday.

The forecast for Thanksgiving week starts with a chance of rain on Monday. Snow levels are expected to rise from 8,000 feet to 9,000 feet. A second even warmer storm is expected on Wednesday with snow levels forecast to be around 10,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures could reach into the upper 60s by Thanksgiving Day.