Wet highway contributed to collision with old laundry

A wet highway contributed to a collision in which a vehicle hit one of Gardnerville's oldest buildings last week.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of a gold Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was northbound on Highway 395 in the S curve at a speed too fast for conditions.

Trooper Matt McLaughlin said the driver crossed over the sidewalk and into the south wall of the building.

The vehicle had to be removed from the side of the building before its five occupants could be rescued.

McLaughlin said none of the two adults and three children were seriously injured in the collision.

The building has been boarded up and posted as unsafe for occupancy.

The former East Fork school building was moved to its current location and turned into a greens and vegetable store by Henry Elges in 1917.

It had closed as a school in 1915, according to a 1978 article about a reunion of students, which included Lawrence Settelmeyer.

The original structure was built in 1876 and served students of the new town of Gardnerville through its early decades.

Elges sold produce he raised on his farm, before renting the store to John and Norma Ellis in 1918. The couple operated the store for six months before moving to Minden to work at the Farmers' Cooperative Mercantile Co. They later store in the building now housing Francisco's.

The building was a laundry under the proprietorship of George Oka from 1918 to 1940, when it was purchased by the Nishikida family in 1940. The family operated the laundry until 1989.

Brothers Joe and David Nishikida still own the property.