Wet conditions return to Carson Valley

A warm storm resulted in an actual decrease in snow depth at Heavenly Valley, according to snow telemetry.

The site dropped from 18 inches on Monday morning to 16 inches on Tuesday as overnight temperatures failed to drop below freezing, according to a Natural Resources Conservation Service sensors.

A storm that rolled into Western Nevada on Monday night was both warmer and drier than expected, National Weather Service forecasters said.

The storm shifted further south than forecast, causing the winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe to be dropped.

A winter storm warning for Mono County was downgraded to an advisory.

On Tuesday morning the California Department of Transportation issued winter travel alerts for chain controls on Highway 395 between the Mammoth Lakes and June Lake turnoffs.

Dense fog occurred throughout Western Nevada, with Carson Valley socked in during the morning hours.

A half-dozen people were transported out of the Pine Nuts on Saturday night after their two-wheel pickups became mired in the mud from the previous morning's rainstorm.

Douglas County Sheriff's Search & Rescue reported roads were extremely slick in the mountains around Sunrise Pass.

A series of January storms brought just over a third of inch of rain to Minden, where records have been kept since 1906.

The precipitation fell in the form of rain in Carson Valley on Friday night. With the rain from Monday, Carson Valley is up to .34 inches, well short of the average for this time of year.

However, snow levels on Monday dropped to around 7,500 feet.

A winter storm warning was in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mono County with a winter weather advisory at Lake Tahoe above 7,000 feet.

Snow levels were down to 7,500 feet on Saturday morning.

Almost 6 inches of snow fell near Monument Peak in the Carson Range over the 24 hours.

Heavenly Valley reported 6 inches bringing it to 18 inches, according to snow telemetry operated by the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Chains were required on Highway 88 from Red Lake to the Mormon Emigrant Trail turnoff in Amador County on Saturday morning.

Monitor Pass was closed due to snow at 4:23 a.m.