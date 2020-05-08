Western Nevada College Foundation hosts family trivia night

Western Nevada College Foundation and Vice Chancellor Nate Mackinnon are hosting a virtual family trivia night 6:30 p.m. May 21.

From the comfort of your own living room, you can test your family’s knowledge, compete for fun prizes and interact with your community virtually in the No Brainer Virtual Family Trivia Night, supporting the COVID-19 student emergency fund.

Your host for the evening will be Mackinnon, the Nevada System of Higher Education Vice Chancellor for Community Colleges, who will entertain and challenge your team to come up with answers to questions you may (or may not) have learned in college.

All ages are welcome! Only 30 teams are available. The cost is $30 per team; $50 for a team and 20 raffle tickets; or $350 for a team, 50 raffle tickets, 8 T-shirts, 8 drink tumblers and a recognition letter and appreciation certificate from WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis. Sold separately, raffle tickets are $5 and T-shirts are $20.

Compete against other teams for first- and second-place prizes. There will be many more chances to win raffle prizes and have a ton of fun with other area families — all while staying home for Nevada! Proceeds benefit WNC emergency funding, which allows the WNC Foundation to help students and faculty who are facing challenges resulting from measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sign up today by emailing Foundation@WNC.edu, calling 775-445-3239 or visiting the foundation website at wnc.edu/foundation.