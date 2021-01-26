Western Nevada braces for major winter storm

Snow blows off Jobs Peak on Tuesday as a new front arrives.

Tim Berube/Special to The R-C

Residents should be prepared for a difficult commute and the possibility of widespread power outages as a rare winter storm warning has been issued for Carson Valley.

Douglas County School Superintendent Keith Lewis said the district is closing Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools at Lake Tahoe in preparation for blizzard conditions.

He said the district is preparing for a 90-minute delay for Valley schools but will make a final decision by 6 a.m. Wednesday on whether to call a snow day.

“Be prepared for the possibility you may need to stay home and be advised travel isn’t recommended during this winter storm,” Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “If you are going to be out on the roadways give yourself more travel time, reduce your speeds, increase your distance from other cars and plows, have an emergency car kit with blankets and warm layers, and prepare your vehicle ahead of time.”

County snow plow crews got some practice in over the past few days and Douglas County’s Transportation Engineering Manager Jon Erb said they’re ready fo what comes.

“Our Public Works Department stands ready to respond when winter weather hits in order to keep our residents safe,” Erb said. “Our crews are well-trained and our equipment is in great shape, so we are ready a get our roads plowed as quickly as possible, but we are asking for the public’s patience as our crews service multiple miles of county road infrastructure.”

Douglas County has a snow removal policy which determines how and when County roads are plowed. The County works in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation, Towns of Gardnerville, Genoa and Minden, and various General Improvement Districts to provide snow removal service around the area. The policy states crews will be sent out at 4 inches of accumulated snow on the roads. For more information on snow removal, call the Douglas County Public Works Department at (775) 782-9035.

Western Nevada College’s Carson City, Fallon and Douglas campuses will be closed for in-person classes and in-person services on Wednesday due to the forecast of a major winter storm.

Classes will continue online and campus services are available remotely.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning starting 10 p.m. tonight and lasting through 4 p.m. Thursday.

In their 2:30 p.m. update, the Weather Service predicted up to 2 feet in Douglas County with up to 3 feet above 5,000 feet.

The highest valley totals are expected to occur along the base of the Carson Range, including along Jacks Valley and Foothill roads in Douglas County.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph could lead to white-out conditions.

Snow is expected to arrive late tonight into early Wednesday morning, with a break on Wednesday afternoon before another burst on Wednesday night.

“Very dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight into early Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.”