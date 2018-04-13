West Fork bridge replacement to close Muller Lane

Replacement of a 70-year-old bridge over an offshoot of the Carson River's West Fork will close Muller Lane for the next several months starting Monday.

The road will be out of service, with completion expected in September, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Motorists will have to use Genoa or Mottsville lanes to get to and from Foothill Road.

The bridge is located a quarter mile east of Foothill Road near Genoa.

It was built in 1947, and replaces an earlier bridge, according to the state.

During an inspection in 2017, the bridge received a substandard score. It also has obsolete superstructure safety features.

The new bridge will have a single span, which will eliminate the issues with the pier.

Road construction will continue on Highway 395 north of Ironwood this week.