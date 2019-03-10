Wells chief source of Nevadan’s drinking water

About 90 percent of Silver State residents get their drinking water from under ground, according to the Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, which is observing National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Because Nevada residents rely on groundwater for drinking, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, and/or thermoelectric power, it is essential to ensure the quality of our groundwater resources. To help protect our groundwater from becoming contaminated with harmful germs, bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as chemicals, like those used in fertilizers and pesticides, here are a handful of helpful tips and resources:

■ Always dispose of automotive fluids – like oil, gasoline, air conditioning coolant, and transmission, brake, and radiator fluids – at hazardous waste facilities.

■ Take care of your septic system. Inspect it annually and pump it out regularly.

■ Never pour hazardous household waste – like cleaning agents, prescription drugs, paint, solvents, and other chemicals we use in our homes – down any drain or dispose of them in the toilet. Useavailable disposal sites.

■ Always follow label directions for use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers, and dispose of them at available disposal sites.

NDCNR's Division of Environmental Protection, works closely with Nevada communities and businesses to restore, protect, and prevent the degradation of our water resources. NDEP oversees the delivery of safe drinking water to the public, as well as provides funding and technical assistance for water quality improvement and protection projects, as well as local planning initiatives focused on water quality restoration.

Greg Lovato, Administrator of NDEP, emphasizes, "Access to clean water is essential to public health and to the survival of future generations. Nevadans can help protect this precious resource for themselves, the environment, and ultimately, a healthy and vibrant economy."