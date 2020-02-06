Wear red for heart health

February is designated as American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association encourages communities to “Go Red for Women” in support of the fight against cardiovascular disease.

Friday is National Wear Red Day. Millions of people across the country participate in this event each year in an effort to draw attention to the devastating effects of heart disease, which is the number one killer of women. More than 1 in 3 women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease, and more women die from heart disease and stroke each year than from all forms of cancer combined.

As an additional measure to encourage heart health, the AHA advocates for balanced nutrition and recommends consuming a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables daily. A simple way to meet this goal is to fill half your plate with vegetables and fruits at each mealtime. Fresh, frozen, dried, and canned varieties all count, but watch out for added sugars and sodium in processed foods.

Along with attention to diet, the AHA advises engaging in regular physical exercise, establishing a consistent sleep schedule, and practicing adequate stress management all contribute toward the achievement and maintenance of good health. Living tobacco free (including chewing and vaping) is another way to boost fitness. The website, goredforwomen.org, offers helpful suggestions and links that support a mindful approach to living with vitality.

Financial support is needed to help end the epidemic of cardiovascular disease, which affects nearly half of the adult population in the U.S. Contributions to the AHA have assisted in the creation of lifesaving CPR techniques and standards, development of cholesterol-inhibiting medications, expansion of heart transplant capabilities, and more. Donation information can be found on the AHA website, heart.org, or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

The Northern Nevada chapter of the AHA invites Wear Red for Women Day participants to share their involvement on social media by tagging selfies and group photos with the hashtag #NVGoesRed, or by posting them to the organization’s Facebook page at “American Heart Association – Northern Nevada.”

February events at the Elks Lodge

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks invite the public to attend a number of upcoming events at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos:

Bingo nights will be held this Friday and Feb. 21. Doors open 5 p.m. for social time; early bird games start at 6 p.m. with regular games to follow. Food and assorted beverages will be available.

Friday is “Cook your own Steak Night.” Doors open at 5 p.m. A donation of $15 per person includes Rib Eye steak, baked potatoes, salad, beans, and dessert. Reservations must be made by today; contact Jim Schramm at 775-783-4224.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks announce their Citizen of the Year on Feb. 22, and they invite the public “to recognize this honored person, for his outstanding, unselfish contributions to the community.” The event begins with social hour at 5 p.m. and a dinner of roast pork loin with red potatoes and dessert will be served at 6 p.m. Donation is $20 per person, and reservations are required by Feb. 20. Contact Twila Otto at (775) 267-1362.

Food Closet open house

Carson Valley Community Food Closet hosts their annual open house today from 3-6 p.m. The public is invited to stop by to “see how your generosity impacts the community.” Refreshments will be served.

The CVCFC is located at 1251 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.