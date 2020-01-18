We are no longer slaves

Some folks have some difficulty accepting and appreciating the new “contemporary” Christian music. I confess, I’ve been “guilty as charged!”

I did that for a long time until I started to listen more to the words and message rather than the melody and instruments used. “Contemporary music” should be whatever song you’re into currently … whatever the Holy Spirit has led and inspired you to listen to. I’ve discovered that typically there is a wonderful, heartfelt message (just like all my old favorites) that is supported by more current instruments and a beat that can grab our newer generation. The Gospel message hasn’t changed … just the cadence.

I’m not going to ask too much of you … not too much of a “stretch.” Why not try listening to a recent song, “No Longer Slaves” sung by a wonderful group of young people from Lee University? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QANH8MWuyaE

Are you a “slave to fear” (meaning – to be in awe)? Fear is something that everyone faces. For me it could be terrifyingly easy to become a slave to fear and worry — with my housing, friends, future, family and especially the cancer I face. When people and situations seem so far out of my control, all human nature within me screams anxiety and fear.

I once heard someone say that there are 365 verses in the Bible about fear — one for each day. What would we do differently day-to-day if only we knew what it meant to live fearlessly? I love that thought. An absence of fear is total surrender to a God who knows the beginning from the end. It means knowing whose son or daughter I am, and why that makes a difference in this world.

You will be truly blessed if you read the Apostle Paul’s words to the Galatian Church (Gal. 4:4-7). Love and own the words that say we are “sons and daughters … He has sent His Spirit into our hearts … and that makes us heirs.” This song reminds me that we don’t need to be victimized by fear. It puts utter peace in my heart and mind that whatever happens, I still know who the winner is. He’s my “daddy” Jesus.

Enjoy the Lee singers as you hear their lyrics. Allow the Holy Spirit to “unravel you with a melody” as the tension and fear inside unwinds and loosens its grip. Luke 4:18 tells us, “Jesus came “to set the captives free … to set at liberty the oppressed.” Let His Spirit “break every chain.” Know that God wants to “split the sea so you can walk right through it” (see Psalm 66:5-6). Carry on repeating this song until the lyrics fill your heart and His peace takes over your mind. Let it become a “contemporary” melody in your heart.

Paul states in Romans 8:14-15, “You did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, “Abba! (meaning “daddy”) Father!” Know that God has “chosen you from your mother’s womb.” (as the song says) The adoption papers have been filed. If you’re a true believer in Jesus, you’re “in.” If you’re not a believer, find someone who is and join the “fearless” family.

Pastor Bill Baltz is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.