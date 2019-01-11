Ways to help keep those resolutions

Don't give up on New Year's resolutions. Nearly half of us make them, very few of us are able to keep them. If yours is like 45 percent of last year's surveyed population it is to "lose weight and get in shape" (preceded only by "to save money" at 53 percent). If yours is weight loss here are some local resources to help us on our journey.

Find a group that works for you: A support group that has been around since 1948 is called TOPS (take off pounds sensibly). It started around the kitchen table of housewife and founder Esther Mann. Today you can find a TOPS meeting each Thursday at the Gardnerville Senior Center on Waterloo. It is a non-profit weight loss support group with minimal fees where members share information on health, nutrition, food choices, and encouragement to those wishing to drop a size or two in 2019. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. and meetings start at 9:15. Open to both men and women, you are invited to attend a meeting for free and see if you'd like to join. Contact: Juanita at 267-9471 for more information.

Carson Valley Medical Center also offers a weight loss support group facilitated by Renie Tharp, RD. The group meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 1:15 p.m., at Carson Valley Medical Center's main campus in the Sagebrush Room on the second floor. Please reserve a spot in advance and join the group in a healthful lunch afterward. For information and reservations please call 782-1528.

Here's a favorite inspirational quote that may help in reaching your goals this year. "You know you can do much better than what you are doing now. The only person standing between you and your better version is you."

