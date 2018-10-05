WAVE to dedicate monument Saturday

Don't call the newly installed edifice in front of the Douglas County Courthouse a memorial.

"It's not a memorial, it's a monument to all the veterans who've served including those who are still alive," Carl Schnock, president of Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, said Thursday.

Schnock said the Douglas County is home to 5,600 veterans, 600 of whom his organization has helped over the last five years.

At noon Saturday, WAVE dedicates the monument to all veterans' service.

Work began on the monument in August. Schnock credited Community Services Director Scott Morgan for his help in getting the monument set up.

The monument was paid for by private donations, but residents can still contribute to the cause by purchasing engraved bricks for $100 each.

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick or donating to the monument can call Schnock at 775-781-4849 or mail to WAVE at P.O. Box 1675, or visit the website http://www.nvwave.org.

Founded in 2013, WAVE is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving veterans in Douglas County and their families. The mission is simple: Help veterans obtain the care they earned and were promised. Outreach includes direct services to veterans such as housing, job placement, transportation and food assistance.