Waterloo up for $2.3 million in work

Waterloo Lane between highways 88 and 756 is as close as Douglas County gets as having a bypass around the south side of Minden and Gardnerville.

The Henningsen family has called their ranch off Waterloo Lane home since 1878 when Carsten Henningsen immigrated from Denmark and purchased 500 acres for a dairy.

Mike Henningsen said his parents, John and Virginia, and his sister and her family, attended a workshop on Thursday night at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center for residents to look at plans for the road's repaving.

"They thought the plans were pretty good, and are glad that it's finally going to happen," he said. "Controlling speed was a concern with the new road. It's also a busy road now."

The estimated $2.3 million in road work will come from a bond funded by the nickel gas tax approved by county commissioners in February 2016. The gas tax is raising $900,000 a year, of which $600,000 is being devoted to local roads.

"We had a good turnout of residents who live on Waterloo," said Douglas County Public Works Transportation Engineering Manager Jon Erb.

Residents had an opportunity to view maps for the project and ask questions of staff or Lumos and Associates' design engineer.

"It was very informal," he said. "It was more of one-on-one communication with people who had concerns."

Reconstruction of the road will include removal of the existing pavement, reinforcement of the roadbed base, new culverts, and new pavement with minor widening.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, Waterloo is used by an average of 1,800 vehicles a day. Erb said that count has remained steady for the past three years.

Henningsen expressed concern that with the repairs it might become more popular. The family also is concerned it might become a truck route.

"We will have to wait and see," he said.

Waterloo Lane is part of Douglas County's five-year transportation plan, which was developed to meet the projected short-term transportation needs of Douglas County. The goal of the plan is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system which facilitates vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic within the financial constraints of existing funding.

The 2017 plan can be viewed at http://www.douglascountynv.gov/documentcenter/view/6640

Tillman Lane is also scheduled for an estimated $1 million in work next spring.

The road regularly floods, and was closed last winter. Erb said the county should be advertising for bids around the first of 2018 with work from Kimmerling to Patricia beginning in spring.

Erb said a new detention basin and improved storm drains will help preserve the road once it's done.