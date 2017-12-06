Waterloo reconstruction topic of workshop

Napolean and Douglas County have at least one thing in common. They both have a Waterloo.

In the county's case, Waterloo Lane is one of the worst regional routes in the county's inventory.

A workshop on the reconstruction of the route between Highway 88 and Centerville is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the ceramics room at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

"Waterloo Lane is a road we have heard a lot of public comment on, and we would really like residents to be aware of the work that will be conducted on this project," said Douglas County Public Works Transportation Engineering Manager Jon Erb. "This is an opportunity for residents to ask questions and view the scope of the project."

Waterloo residents are encouraged to attend a workshop regarding the Waterloo Lane Reconstruction Project. Plans will be available for review and staff will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

The county is finalizing engineering plans to go out for public bid on the reconstruction of Waterloo.

The reconstruction will include removal of the existing pavement, reinforcement of the roadbed base, new culverts, and new pavement with minor widening. Project funding for this project comes from the approved gas tax bonding.

Waterloo Lane is part of Douglas County's Five Year Transportation Plan, which was developed to meet the projected short-term transportation needs of Douglas County. The goal of the plan is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system which facilitates vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic within the financial constraints of existing funding.

The 2017 plan can be viewed at http://www.douglascountynv.gov/documentcenter/view/6640