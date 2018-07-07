Waterloo closes Monday for reconstruction

Waterloo Lane will be closed to through traffic starting Monday. Only residents will be permitted to use the road until late August.

Granite Construction is the contractor on the project.

Construction on Dresslerville Road is scheduled to start on Monday and will end in late August. The road work will require lane closure and pilot car operation. Granite Construction is the contractor on the project.

County officials asked that motorists be patient with delays caused by roadwork.

"For the safety of you, our workers, and your vehicle, please adhere to the traffic control personnel," county road officials said. "There is a potential for short traffic delays during various phases of the project with construction flaggers and pilot cars being used to maintain safe traffic flows during construction."

The county road projects are part of the five-year transportation plan, which was developed to meet the projected short-term transportation needs of Douglas County.

The goal of the plan is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system which facilitates vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic within the financial constraints of existing funding.