Watercraft inspection stations move to winter quarters

A shipping container was turned into a work of art by South Tahoe Highart teacher Matt Kauffman and his students School teacher.

Provided

Starting today, watercraft inspections are moving to their winter homes at Cave Rock and Lake Forest launch ramps.

In its 11 years of operation, Lake Tahoe’s Watercraft Inspection Program has prevented any new invasive species from getting in Tahoe by making sure every boat is clean, drained and dry.

This year alone, of nearly 8,000 watercraft inspected. 40 were found to be carrying invasive species.

This summer, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency commissioned South Tahoe High School teacher and artist Matt Kauffmann to transform one of the shipping containers housing decontamination equipment. Kauffman and several of his current and former students spent many hours over the span of four nights to complete the mural project.

“Nobody said fighting aquatic invasive species couldn’t also be beautiful at the same time,” said Dennis Zabaglo, manager of TRPA’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program. “This mural emphasizes our Clean, Drain, and Dry message, in a colorful way that grabs boaters attention.”

The container is located at the boat inspection station in Meyers, 2175 Keetak St. off Highway 89.

Winter boat inspections will be performed by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week.

To find out more about boat inspections, including how to prepare a watercraft from inspection, visit http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com.