Water year wrapping up in the black

The last patches of snow are melting off Jobs Peak in the recent heat, but there’s more where that came from further up in the Sierra Nevada.

Caples and Silver lakes are up near their rims thanks to run-off from snowmelt that has continued into mid-August.

Blue Lakes saw 58.7 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, 2018, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service snow telemetry. Ebbetts Pass received 137 percent of average or 70.5 inches.

While last winter was only slightly above average, cooler temperatures during the spring melt-off preserved snow well into summer.

According to National Weather Service records for Minden, 2019’s high temperatures have been 4 degrees cooler than average as of Aug. 20. May’s highs were 4.7 degrees cooler than average, while June was a half degree cooler than average.

The high temperature for the year in Minden was 97 degrees on Aug. 16. The Valley has yet to experience a 100-degree day.

On Tuesday, officials gathered at Valhalla for the 23rd annual Tahoe Summit.