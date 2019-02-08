Water rate workshop Feb. 21

Douglas County is hosting a workshop concerning the preliminary findings and recommendations from the Water Utility Rate Analysis for the newly consolidated Carson Valley Water Utility. A public workshop has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 21 in the Tallac Room at the Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The purpose of the workshop is to provide information to the public regarding the consultant's preliminary findings and to collect public feedback.

Although some county commissioners may be in attendance, no official county business will be conducted at this meeting.

The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners' selected FCS Group to provide Douglas County with an analysis of potential future water rates and charges for the consolidated Carson Valley Water Utility including the infrastructure, financial resources and indebtedness of the Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe water systems. FCS Group has previously provided analyses related to the consolidation of the County's water systems, including a 2013 analysis of the Lake Tahoe systems of the Cave Rock/Uppaway, Skyland, and Zephyr Cove water systems as well as an older study from 2010 that first evaluated the possibility of fully consolidating the then eight separate water systems in the county.

The approved scope of work requested an analysis by FCS Group of the consolidation of the Carson Valley enterprise fund with the three Lake Tahoe Water Utility enterprise funds. The expected outcome is to have a single set of water rates and charges so that similarly situated water customers will have the same charges based on the policy directives established by the Board.

The Board of County Commissioners' heard the first presentation regarding the preliminary findings and recommendations from the analysis in a public workshop on February 7, 2019, in the valley Board Chambers.

Input from the workshops will be collected by FCS Group and County Staff and will be provided to the Board of County Commissioners' for consideration prior to setting water rates for the Douglas County Water Utilities. Before any changes to the County's water rates and charges will occur, public notice will be provided to all water customers, to the public, and a separate public hearing will occur at a future date.