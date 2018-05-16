Water conservation limits going into effect

Douglas County's water customers are being reminded to conserve water when irrigating their landscaping.

"Watering or irrigating lawns, gardens, trees, grass, shrubbery or other vegetation is not allowed, regardless of method, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., all year," county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. "Finding creative ways to save water on a daily basis will help stretch available water supplies. We recommend watering between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. to help vegetation retain moisture. Allowing water to pool, pond, or runoff your property due to over-watering is illegal."

To reduce the impact on your water supply during the expected high heat of summer, we respectfully request your cooperation in conserving water by observing the following voluntary watering schedule, May 1 through Oct. 31:

• The irrigation of lawns, gardens, trees, grass, shrubbery, or other vegetation located on premises having an odd-numbered address shall be limited to watering on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

• The irrigation of lawns, gardens, trees, grass, shrubbery or other vegetation located on premises having an even-numbered address shall be limited to watering on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

"We also request that customers do not plant new lawns between July 1 and Sept. 30," Blosser said. "Water is a precious resource. We cannot take our water supply for granted in Nevada. Your cooperation in practicing good water conservation measures has a significant impact on the operation of Douglas County's water system."