Washoe open new office in Minden

More than 50 visitors attended an open house at the Washoe Tribe Native Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program's newest office location in Douglas County.

For three hours on Jan. 11, visitors to the Minden office learned about career services, educational services, cultural and Washoe Language services.

The Native TANF Douglas offices moved into the new location at 1650 Lucerne St. in August 2017.

In an effort to provide a more wrap-around full-service office to its participants the Washoe Native TANF Program expanded its presence to the entire first floor of the current location.

The open house marked the move of client services for job sevelopment (Russell Fromherz), pre-college advisory (Lori Pasqua), and culture-language services (Herman Fillmore, Lisa Enos, Mischelle Dressler, Melba Rakow and Elizabeth Elliott).

"The combination of these services enhances the Washoe Native TANF Program's efforts to provide services that will fully embrace their participants with any and all needs to reach self-sufficiency in a culturally relevant manner," Washoe officials said.

Recommended Stories For You

The Washoe Native TANF Program is administered by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. It provides uplift services and financial aid for families with Native American children to make sure the children get the care and support they need during hard times. The program puts the families on a path to self-sufficiency using federal block grant funds through U.S. Health and Human Services Administration of Children and Families division.

To learn more about Washoe Native TANF Program's services visit their website at http://www.washoetanf.info or visit one of their offices.