Walmart burglar sentenced to additional prison time

A Sun Valley man was sentenced to serve 12-30 months in prison after he pulled a knife on a Walmart security officer after a burglary.

Dylan A. Mitts, 26, was arrested in 2015 on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of stolen property and brandishing a knife.

In October 2015, deputies responded to Walmart on a theft report. The reporting party said three subjects stole items from the store and then went into the parking lot. An asset protection agent followed them, but the subjects refused to return the items. Mitts then held up a 6-inch knife and showed the agent. The subjects then drove off.

Deputies later located the vehicle at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way and conducted a traffic stop. In the vehicle, deputies found hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

Mitts is currently serving time for his involvement in series of robberies in Reno. Mitts robbed two Subway restaurants, a U-Swirl frozen yogurt location in Reno and a Family Dollar Store in Sparks.

Mitts and attorney Derrick Lopez were hoping to get a sentence in the Walmart case to run concurrently with Washoe County's sentence. Mitts' sentence will run consecutively with the Washoe County time.

"This is a separate crime," District Judge Tod Young said. "A separate person was affected in this case."

A Citrus Heights man was granted diversion to address his drug problem and mental health.

Austin Taggart, 19, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance for sale, two possession of marijuana charges, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing a controlled substance charges.

Taggart was arrested in 2016 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found between 4 and 5 pounds of marijuana, a tin with psilocybin mushrooms and various pipes, a container and a grinder.

Deputies also located a notebook with directions to make and sell marijuana, use the proceeds to make more. Reports said Taggart was intending to make marijuana brownies.

In court, Young expressed his hope that Taggart will succeed in his program, "I want you to succeed, I want you to have a better life."

A Gardnerville man admitted to felony driving under the influence in court on Tuesday.

Joseph R. Chafin, 24, was arrested on a DUI third offense after deputies responded to a traffic collision at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane.

On scene, deputies met with the driver who admitted to being drunk and smoking marijuana before driving.

According to reports, Chafin told deputies he was driving and fell asleep.

A blood sample showed deputies Chafin had cocaine and marijuana in his system and a blood alcohol level of .125.

Chafin had a previous DUI conviction in 2014. He will be sentenced on Jan. 30.