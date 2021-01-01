Walker fire victims eligible for federal disaster loans

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by the Mountain View Fire that occurred Nov. 17-23, 2020, announced Administrator Jovita Carranza of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The administration acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a Dec. 29 request received from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The disaster declaration makes assistance available to Alpine, Fresno, Inyo, Madera, Mono and Tuolumne counties in California; and Douglas, Esmeralda, Lyon and Mineral counties in Nevada.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing California with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said Carranza. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

More than 80 structures were destroyed in the fire which claimed the life of Eastern Sierra poet Sallie Joseph. Dozens of families were displaced by the fire which started near the Mountain View Barbecue and raged across the Walker River and into neighborhoods.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

In consideration of the public health concerns due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the administration has established a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners. In addition, SBA has also opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Customer Service Representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application.

Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mondays – Fridays

FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

(800) 659-2955