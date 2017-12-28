‘Walk out the old year and welcome the new year’

In the land of many casinos, we have plenty of options for celebration so here are some that are a bit out of the ordinary.

The whole community is invited to Main Street Gardnerville's 4th Annual New Year's Eve family-friendly Labyrinth Walk on Sunday, from 6–9 p.m. Luminaries light the way as you enjoy this newest tradition in the Carson Valley.

Why walk a Labyrinth on New Year's Eve?

It's a time to create hopeful tomorrows. Labyrinths are used throughout the world as a way to quiet the mind, recover a balance in life, to meditate, gain insight, reduce stress, to create and celebrate.

Heritage Park is located at, at 1461 Ezell St., is a project of Main Street Gardnerville in cooperation with the Town of Gardnerville. Contact Main Street Gardnerville for details Info@MainStreetGardnerville.org or call 782-8027.

In response to my request in last week's column, one of our readers (and fellow columnist) shared this as an "out of the ordinary" way to celebrate New Year's Eve. It's simply special.

"One year, my family was home-bound with illness and unable to participate in our traditional way. Instead, we had a quiet celebration at home with candles, movies, and milkshakes.

"We also had a set of six helium-filled balloons that we popped one at a time each hour (starting at 6 p.m.) on the countdown to midnight. It was a fun way to ring in the new year together and is one of my favorite memories," said Amy Roby.

Looking for a Wild West style New Year's Eve?

For a for a rip-snortin', rootin'-tootin' old west style celebration a trip to Virginia City may be just the ticket. Music by Deep Groove will be rocking the Piper's Opera House, Virginia City (6-10 p.m.; $75 per person or $140 per couple and can be purchased by calling 847-0433. The evening includes a champagne toast, party favors, and gourmet appetizers. If you've never been to the famous New Year's Party at the "Bucket of Blood Saloon" you should (at least once).

They feature live music by David John and the Comstock Cowboys. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 8; limited tickets, $50 per person includes an appetizer buffet and a champagne toast. Other VC choices include the "Royal Flush's Red Dog Saloon" from 7 p.m.-1 a.m.; limited tickets, $50 per person includes a buffet, champagne toast, and favors.

Should you prefer "bar hopping" several places have no cover charge such as the Ponderosa Saloon with live music by Blue Haven at 8 p.m. free munchies and a champagne toast at midnight.

You might want to consider booking a hotel room in Virginia City to avoid the ride down the hill afterward.

They provide free shuttles to transport you to and from downtown.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com