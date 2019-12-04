Volunteers sought for boards

Looking for a volunteer opportunity that directly impacts your community?

In this capacity to serve, you will be a communication channel, keeping in touch with the ideals and attitudes of Douglas County residents, provide direction, and give input as a key community leader. Applications and additional information can be found on the Douglas County Website and the deadline to apply is Friday to accept applications to try to fill these vacancies.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is currently still accepting applications for appointment to the following advisory boards:

■ Airport Advisory Committee (Soaring Community)

■ Board of Equalization

■ Genoa Historic District Commission

