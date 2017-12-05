Volunteers needed for Project Santa Claus

Volunteers who can help wrap and sort gifts for Douglas County children in-need can come to the fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 10-Dec. 13. Children must have adult supervision and groups of 6 or more should call Project Santa Claus at (775) 339-8882 to arrange an appropriate time slot.

Hundreds of Angels have been on Angel Trees in local area businesses since November 10th and in a dramatic expression of community spirit, generous members of the public have been taking Angels and shopping to fulfill a child's Christmas wish. Five service clubs and our Project Santa Claus shopping team are standing by to shop for Angel gifts for those families that sign up later. Soon all these gifts will be delivered to the fairgrounds and the Project Santa Claus elves, with the invaluable help of community volunteers, will complete the wrapping and sorting of the gifts for pickup by the families who have been qualified for this Christmas support.