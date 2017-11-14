Volunteers keep food closet going

Carson Valley Food Closet has provided a multitude of meals for Douglas County families since 1989. And once again, the Food Closet has been recognized as the Best Non-Profit Organization by readers of The Record-Courier. To its staff members and volunteers, however, their efforts aren't about awards.

Just call it a labor of love.

"We only have the two staff members here, everybody else who helps us day-to-day, they are all volunteers," said Kate Savage, associate director. "We have about 50 core volunteers, plus of course special projects, we get loads more, so we are a community organizations that solely survives because of the community."

The food closet operates through contributions made by Carson Valley residents, local service groups, churches, businesses and local food merchants. Food is picked up each day at local grocery stores by volunteers.

"Our mission is to achieve food security in Douglas County, which basically means to alleviate the struggle for families who don't know where their next meal is coming from," Savage said, adding that the estimated number of individuals served is more than 6,000 — accounting for 26,000 meals per month.

The food closet is currently raising funds to purchase a facility with at least 10,000 square feet of space to better serve families. The organization has operated out of the 2,100 square foot Hussman Building across from Lampe Park in Gardnerville for the past 21 years.

As for that labor of love Savage spoke of, the food closet has had special meanings for volunteers and food recipients alike.

"We have volunteers who I know have met their best friend here because they moved new to the area, they were looking for a place to spend their time and ended up making new friends," she said.