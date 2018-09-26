Volunteers focus of centennial celebration

Volunteers are critical to Candy Dance, and part of the event's centennial celebration next year will be a monument to those efforts over the past century.

While the centerpiece will be a statue of founder Lillian Virgin Finnegan, organizers unveiled a frieze spotlighting the volunteers.

"As a part of the dedication, we felt it was important that we really represented the volunteers who have worked so diligently," organizer Gail Teig said. "It will be in bronze and will be accompanied by a bronze plaque."

Artist Debrine Smedley unveiled the frieze at the Sept. 5 Genoa Town Board meeting.

The 7-foot statue of Finnegan will be set up at the corner of Nixon and Main streets on a three-ton granite base surrounded by bricks dedicated for the purpose.

Teig said it's getting to the point where they are running out of room for the engraved bricks.

"Part of the site design is getting all the wording in and making sure all these bricks and plaques fit."

Organizers of the statue effort will have a booth at Candy Dance, where they will have bronze medallions bearing Finnegan's likeness available for a $20 donation.

A similar silver medallion is planned for the beginning of next year to kick off the centennial celebration.

Dedication of the statue is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2019.