Volunteer projects focus on Alpine waters

The 20th annual Markleeville Creek Day is Sept. 21, hosted by the Alpine Watershed Group and Great Sierra River Cleanup.

Volunteers will do restoration work on several projects across the Carson River watershed.

Among the projects are planting willows in Hope Valley, remediating headcuts at Grover Hot Springs, pulling invasive and noxious weeds.

Participants should register 9 a.m. at the Alpine County Library. Work wraps up 1 p.m. with a taco bar for volunteers at the library park.

Anyone planning on participating should email Taylor Norton at awg.snap.rm@gmail.com or 530-694-2327.

A presentation on the West Fork Carson River Vision Project is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Woodfords Indian Education Center in Hung A Lel Ti.

Lahontan Regional Water Control Board’s Cindy Wise will describe the more flexible approach to addressing water quality.

For more information, email awg.kimra@gmail.com