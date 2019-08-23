Volunteer Expo draws a crowd

Chief Elections Clerk Dena Dawson pointed to a full page of volunteers eager to be poll workers during the 2020 election.

The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office was one of 42 organizations participating in the first Volunteer Expo at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Thursday.

Organized by the 2019 Leadership Douglas County Class, the expo drew 279 potential volunteers to peruse opportunities.

Cooperative Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester shifted between the 4H Booth and the front desk.

“The number of vendors and attendees exceeded our goals and expectations,” Chichester said. “We are thrilled, and are excited for these to become annual events that benefit our community and those working to make it better.”

The Expo was the project of this year’s Leadership Class, who were dressed in red for the occasion.

First established in 1996, Leadership Douglas County informs the class about how things work in the county.

Coordinated by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, applications are being accepted for the 2020 Leadership Class, which starts in January.

For more information, visit carsonvalleynv.org.