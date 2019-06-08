‘Voice of Douglas Tigers’ Ken Carr named postumous Citizen of the Year

Educator Ken Carr was named Citizen of the Year posthumously by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club on Saturday.

Carr died in February at age 68. Known as the “Voice of the Douglas Tigers,” the retired teacher’s family received the award at Lampe Park.

Three-score entries participated in Saturday’s parade, which has been an annual part of the Carson Valley Days celebration since 1946.

Coming off a long school year, the Douglas County School District won the award for best overall entry.

A squadron classic vehicles, including the 1936 White Motors 706 bus, a 1938 Ford Panel Delivery Van, a 1946 Chevrolet half-ton, and a 1946 Chevrolet half-truck hot rod won Bently Heritage the prize for antique vehicles.

The Snowshoe Thompson chapter of E. Clampus Vitus won the service club award, while perennial favorite the Sierra Stompers took the nonservice club award.

Dance Workshop won the award for commercial entry, with Carson Valley Swim Center taking the award for noncommercial.

Newly opened youth mentoring center Moxy Up won the award for youth entry. The political winner was the Douglas County Republican Central Committee.

Confirming that they are indeed not afraid of no ghosts, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office won the miscellaneous entry for their “Ghostbusters” effort.

Gardnerville’s Amacker Ranch won the western rancher entry.