Voice of Douglas Tigers falls silent

The voice of Douglas High School football fell silent forever on Feb. 22 when retired teacher, announcer and actor Ken Carr died at age 68.

Born in April 1950, he grew up in Michigan, where he said his role model was his fifth-and sixth-grade teacher.

"After being Mr. Class Clown through the first four years of school, that was the man who straightened me out," he told R-C reporter Joey Crandall in 2004. "I was lucky enough to do my student teaching with him."

Carr was a graduate of Western Michigan University where he majored in drama. He said teaching was not his first choice as a profession.

But after helping a friend coach a Little League team he found his calling and went back to finish his degree.

He arrived in Carson Valley in 1978 after teaching in Michigan for three years. He started his career here at Gardnerville Elementary School where he taught for a decade. It was not long after he arrived that he married his wife, the former Joy Masterson, on Aug. 15, 1981.

Recommended Stories For You

Carr's interests extended well beyond teaching.

A longtime member of the Carson Valley Theatre Company in the early 1980s, appearing in "Luv," "Fiddler on the Roof," and "The Odd Couple," where he played Oscar, for the company's 10th anniversary in 1988. He was a member of Toastmasters.

In 1988, he moved to Scarselli Elementary School and then on to Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in 1997, where he taught for a decade before retiring in 2007. It was while he was at the Gardnerville Ranchos middle school that he was named Douglas County Teacher of the Year in 2003.

It was also in the late 1980s that he started announcing football games.

"I love to watch the games," he told reporter Dave Price. "You get to see a lot of the kids you had in the classroom before and that makes it much more fun."

Carr also served as head coach of the Tiger Softball team. He received a heart transplant in August 2017. Last year supporters held a fundraiser for him.