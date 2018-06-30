Visitors Authority awarded $30,000 in grant money

An effort to attract more overnight visitors to Carson Valley was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

The Carson Valley Visitors Authority received the grant to target audiences in Northern California with a media campaign, including digital advertising, billboards, television commercials and other marketing methods.

"We highly value our partnership with Travel Nevada as it helps us extend our reach to an important visitor audience," said Visit Carson Valley Executive Director Jan Vandermade.

The Authority also received $10,000 in grant funding to help hire a public relations firm to help build momentum for its Legendary Stories campaign.

The campaign features Carson Valley locals in advertisements promoting the area.

The money was part of $1 million designed to promote tourism through marketing approved by the Nevada Division of Tourism on Monday.

Tourism enjoys a high profile in urban Las Vegas and Reno, but Nevada's rural communities also depend on the industry. About 27,870 rural Nevada jobs are attributed to tourism; overall travel spending in rural Nevada is $2.3 billion.

Grants — approved by the Nevada Commission on Tourism, TravelNevada's oversight commission — are awarded twice per year. Funding is disbursed in the form of reimbursements to the recipients after the projected are completed and documented; this current distribution is the first for FY19.