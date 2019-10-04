Vigil raises awareness of domestic battery

Purple balloons, speakers and a candlelight vigil opened National Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday evening at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Family Support Council Executive Director Steve Decker said about 50 people turned out for the event.

“It was an excellent event that highlighted survivors of domestic violence,” Decker said. “The success they’ve accieved has been due to the community coming together around them.”

Marriage and Family Therapist Donna Buddington gave the closing speech and talked about the financial impact that domestic violence has in Douglas County, Decker said.

“Beyond the court and other law enforcement-related expenses, the biggest impact is the ongoing cost to the public for health services to victims and their children,” Buddington said.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said deputies respond to more than 700 calls for domestic violence each year.

He said domestic violence is in the top 10 calls deputies handle.

Earlier in the day, county commissioners issued a proclamation declaring October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.