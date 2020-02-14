Victim identified in Ranchos fatal collision

A 20-year-old Sacramento man was identified as the driver killed in a Jan. 23 collision in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Abel Torres Jr., 20, was driving a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria with a passenger from his home on Tillman Lane to Dresslerville.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Torres lost control of the Ford in the slight curve on Muir just west of Whitney Way and left the roadway to the left.

He traveled through the front yard of one home and then struck a parked Subaru Outback and overturned, coming to rest on the roof.

Torres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The passenger climbed out of the vehicle and was picked up by friends at the crash scene and taken to the hospital.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said that Torres was believed to have been impaired.