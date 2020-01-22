Victim identified in Genoa collision

A Genoa man succumbed to injuries sustained in a New Year’s Eve collision with Trimmer Outpost in Genoa.

Martin Hubbard, 82, was identified as the driver of a 2010 gold Lexus that left Main Street and slammed into the southern end of the historic structure that houses the business.

Hubbard was an eight-year resident of Summit Ridge, located north of the town.

According to the NHP, Hubbard was northbound on Genoa’s Main Street when he left the roadway crossing the front of the Orchard House and then careening off the front of the business and landing just north of the driveway.

He was the director of development for the Arts For Children, an organization formed last year.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey said there hasn’t been any new information related to an early Christmas morning collision involving the Bently Heritage Distillery or a pedestrian struck near Pine View Estates on New Year’s Day.

DeGoey reported that the driver of a Nissan pickup was traveling 70-75 mph when he hit a brick wall on the south side of the distillery around 2 a.m. Dec. 25.

The pedestrian was injured on Highway 395 when he stepped in front of a Suburban at around 6:50 p.m. Jan. 1.

About three hours later, NHP troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Valley side of Kingsbury Grade.

The collision involved a 1986 Chevrolet pickup traveling east that crossed the double yellow line, then crossed the westbound lane and overturned.

The driver was uninjured and suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, DeGoey said.