Vicky Lane home damaged by fire Tuesday Night

A North Carson Valley family arrived at their home on Tuesday to find a fire had broken out.

East Fork firefighters responded to an address on Vicky Lane at around 2:50 p.m.

“When crews arrived, they found significant fire in the kitchen and adjoining rooms and hallways,” Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said.”The fire was extinguished quickly and limited to the room and the area of origin.”

Valenzuela said the residents weren’t at the home when the fire started but called 911 when they saw the smoke.

No one was injured in the blaze.

East Fork firefighters from Stations 12 and 14 remained on scene for about two hours to overhaul the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to help house the family, which included two children, two dogs and two cats, according to radio reports.

■ An estimated 1,500 Lake Tahoe residents were without power on Monday morning after construction equipment knocked out power near Kahle Drive and Highway 50 at Stateline.

Power was restored to most residents within an hour, according to NV Energy.