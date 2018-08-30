Veterans monument breaks ground

Ground was broken on Aug. 23 in a ceremony hosted by Welcome All Veterans Everywhere Inc. for a monument honoring the service and sacrifice of living and deceased veterans in Douglas County.

It will stand in front of the historic Douglas County Courthouse on Eighth Street in Minden.

WAVE has been working for more than a year with county commissioners, local businesses and a host of volunteers to create the monument, expected to be dedicated noon Oct. 6.

The monument "will publicly recognize and pay tribute to the courage, commitment and sacrifices of the veterans and their families who reside here," said WAVE President Carl Schnock, a Vietnam veteran.

According to the last census there are about 5,600 veterans currently living in Douglas County.

Representing each of the branches of service, the monument will feature bricks forming a walkway around it. The bricks can be purchased to honor specific veterans by name.

The engraved 6-by-8-inch bricks are $100 each and can include up to four lines with 12 characters per line.

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick or donating to the monument can call Schnock at 775-781-4849 or mail to WAVE at P.O. Box 1675, or visit the website http://www.nvwave.org.

Founded in 2013, WAVE is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving veterans in Douglas County and their families. The mission is simple: Help veterans obtain the care they earned and were promised. Outreach includes direct services to veterans such as housing, job placement, transportation and food assistance.