Veterans in spotlight this week

More than 400 veterans and their spouses turned out for a free spaghetti meal on Veterans Day at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

It was a busy Friday before the Veterans Day weekend, with Tahoe-Douglas Elks and other military groups placing flags at graves in Eastside Memorial Cemetery, the Washoe Tribe and Douglas County Community & Senior Center hosting special meals on Friday.

Friday also saw a full house of Marines at the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Center to celebrate the 244th birthday of their service.

“The Elks Lodge 2670 out of Gardnerville has continuously donated the smaller flags to place in front of our 250 veterans grave sites,” said Nadia Sandoval. “The larger flags that are flown were the flags that were draped over the caskets of our veterans buried here at Eastside. The family members donate the flags back to Eastside, and the owner Irene Shahin hand stitches their name on the flag. The flags are then raised every Veterans and Memorial Day in honor of the veterans buried at our cemetery.”

Members of the Knights of Columbus helped Carson Valley Middle School students with a project putting signs up in the front lawn of the school for the weekend.

More than 150 veterans and their guests had a steak dinner on Saturday courtesy of the Tahoe-Douglas Elks.

The Elks honored veterans from World War II to the present at their dinner, held at the lodge.

“Special recognition went to those who served in Vietnam with the theme Welcome Home,” organizers said. “Best of all, speeches were kept to a minimum.”

Veterans’ meals were free, provided by proceeds from various events and programs.

Entertainment was provided by Regency Springs and each veteran received a commemorative glass.