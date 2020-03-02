Veteran’s family seeks help with his care

The granddaughter of a 98-year-old World War II Marine veteran is hoping to raise enough money to keep him from becoming homeless.

Jenna Jenkins has established a Gofundme page to raise $5,500 for Bayne Stevens.

“I am trying to find help for my grandfather,” Jenkins said. “He has been working with the VA but may still face homelessness in a few short months.”

Bayne Stevens served with the 4th Marine Division and fought in three of the bloodiest battles of World War II in late 1944 and 1945 — Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima, according to a story about his participation in a 2018 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

After World War II, Stevens obtained his teaching degree. He and his wife retired to Carson Valley. Jenkins said her grandparents helped raise her. She said that her grandmother’s diagnosis with dementia in 2010 drained the couple’s life savings.

The family is attempting to raise money to have Stevens transferred to VA assisted living where he can spend his last days with his fellow veterans, Jenkins said.

“It breaks my own heart I cannot help him financially,” she said. “If I did not have to work I would care for him in an instant.”

For more information, or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ww2-veteran-and-selfless-man-in-need?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-7a