Vehicle fire claims Ranchos garage

A vehicle fire was blamed for a garage fire at a Gardnerville Ranchos duplex on the corner of Tillman Lane and Kimmerling Road on Sunday morning.

The initial call came in around 10 a.m. East Fork firefighters arrived quickly on scene.

"Upon arrival of first due companies, the fire was blowing out of the garage and burning the exposed siding and roof," Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said. "Crews worked quickly to knock down the main body of fire while others made entry into the home to prevent further extension."

Valenzuela said firefighters worked for about 90 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze that displaced two families.

"There were no injuries to report and the majority of the residents' belongings were able to be saved," he said.

Kimmerling and the northbound lane of Tillman were closed for fire apparatus.

All residents were reported out of the structure and firefighters were on scene. Primary knockdown of the fire was reported at 10:16 a.m. Firefighters were checking to see if the fire extended into the residential areas of the duplex. Work to overhaul the fire began around 10:25 a.m.

Southwest Gas was called to the scene to shut off the gas. East Fork firefighters called the American Red Cross to help those displaced by the fire.

According to the Assessor's Office, the duplex and attached garage were built in 1995.