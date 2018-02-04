Vehicle backs into Minden FISH store

Two people refused treatment after their vehicle backed into the front of a Minden thrift store on Saturday afternoon.

East Fork Fire District firefighters and medics responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a vehicle inside the Friends In Service Helping store, located at 1561 Highway 395.

Both occupants were evaluated, but they refused transport for further medical treatment.

"The vehicle and structure were secured so we could use a tow company to pull the vehicle out," East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said. "Once out, the structure was initially secured by East Fork personnel."

Fogerson said the front of the building started to sag.

"Structural damage occurred that caused the front overhang to begin drooping that could lead to undue pressure on the cantilevered beam to the remainder of the structure," he said.

A company was asked to come and finish shoring up the building.

Douglas Dispatch, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, the county building inspectors also responded to the wreck.

The structure was built in 1981 and was originally the home of Sierra Sunset Realty. It has been home to several businesses and organizations over the years, including Rite of Passage for most of the 1990s.

Before FISH purchased the building and moved from their Gardnerville location in 2016, it was home to the Cagey Quilter.