Valley’s sweetest party returning to Genoa

For the 99th year, the historic town of Genoa will be bustling with hundreds of artisans and thousands of attendees at one of the Carson Valley's biggest events.

The Genoa Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire, first held in 1919, is returning Sept. 29-30 with two days packed with music, dancing, food, art, crafts and plenty of handmade candy.

This year's event will feature a dinner and dance with live music by Ike and Martin, juried arts and crafts, and gourmet festival food booths.

As in previous years, the community of Genoa will temporarily shut down its streets to allow for family fun throughout the downtown area.

The nearly-century-old event began as a means to raise funds for Nevada's oldest settlement to purchase streetlights. Handmade candy was shared to attract visitors as they were entertained with dancing. The revelry became an annual tradition to help pay the electric bill to power the streetlights, drawing visitors from Reno, Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville and surrounding areas.

Today, the festivities are expanded to cover two days and highlight Genoa's historic charm.

Organizers say this year's event will continue the tradition of supporting the Town of Genoa.

More than 300 craft and food vendors are lined up to sell their specialty items — from jewelry and clothing to furniture and housewares.

Visitors can enjoy Genoa's famous handmade candy, arts and crafts and gourmet food booths from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m. will mark the Candy Dance "Dinner & Dance," an opportunity to dance the night away with musical act

Ike & Martin, who draw from a diverse background of musical influences to entertain all tastes and ages.

Tickets to the Dinner & Dance are available at the Town of Genoa website, http://www.genoanevada.org/candydancefaire.htm​.

​Admittance to the Arts and Crafts Faire is free for all ages, as is an on-site shuttle bus that will be available from designated parking lots to the event.

For information about volunteering, go to the Town of Genoa website. For information about the event, visit online​, or call 775-782-8696.