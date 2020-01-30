Valley wearing red for women’s health awareness

If there’s a proliferation of people wearing red on Feb. 7, it may not be because they are celebrating their favorite team in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Gardnerville resident Joy Lang is hoping people will don red in honor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red Day to raise awareness for women’s health.

According to the association, one in three deaths among women each year are attributable to heart disease and stroke.

Lang is encouraging residents to wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease among women.

She hopes to up the ante next year with an event around Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association Northern Nevada is kicking off American Heart Month 10 a.m. today at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

February marks American Heart Month.

The month is also home to Burn Awareness Week, Feb. 2-8.

Douglas County commissioners and Minden Town Board members are expected to issue proclamations at their meetings next week.

Minden resident Bob Pohlman said Kerak Shriners will be conducting its annual burn awareness and prevention campaign.

The week is the Shriners Hospitals for Children kickoff for its year long educational campaign aimed at raising awareness of burns and prevention. For information visit http://www.beburnaware.org.

Last week more than 300 people turned out for the annual Senior Health Fair at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Featuring 52 vendors, the event offered information on a variety of health-related topics.