Valley volunteer makes a splash

John Adams Sr. is a volunteer for many Carson Valley organizations

Special to The R-C

You know who loves the Kids Fishing Derby?

Gardnerville resident John Adams Sr., who has served as treasurer for the organization for several years and has volunteered for the event more than a decade.

Adams and partner for 26 years, Carol Drummond, moved to Carson Valley 15 years ago, settling in Aspen Mobile Home Park.

They soon joined the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, where Adams volunteered.

When the oven broke in 2015, Adams still managed to serve 90 seniors a pork loin lunch, according to a Record-Courier story on the fourth Wednesday lunches for churchgoers and senior care facility residents.

Adams joined The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley not long after his arrival and in 2012, was recognized with the club’s distinguished service award. Volunteering for Kiwanis would be the springboard that sent him on a journey to becoming one of the quintessential volunteers in Carson Valley.

In the Kiwanis Club, Adams has served as club secretary, participates in the planning of numerous events and became the “popcorn and hot dog guy” at the annual Turkey and Ham Bingo fundraisers.

Through the Club’s involvement, Adams became one of the strongest advocates for “Project School Days” and “Project Santa Claus.”

He personally has gathered up donations for the Kiwanis Club and delivered them to these community outreach programs.

“It didn’t take long for local organizations to discover that John has a real talent with finances,” friends said. “He is an awesome ‘bean counter.’ John has served as Treasurer for the Church Board of trustees, Helping Hands Thrift Shop and the Carson Valley Kid’s Fishing Derby just to name a few.”

He has been the head chef for the Methodist Church’s monthly Senior Lunches for many years.

He cooks and oversees a kitchen staff as well as the setup crew. Every month he creates themed menus to match the season, including St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Cinco de Mayo, Hot August Days and Halloween. These lunches usually serve between 70 and 90 seniors.

Adams is well known throughout Aspen Park for spearheading annual community meals for the 4th of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.