Valley residents helping medical community

About 150 members of the Carson Valley Quilt Guild are making protective face masks and cover masks for Western Nevada medical personnel.

Guild President Nancy Lampson said the masks are being made for donations to Carson Valley Medical Center, Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.

“We will continue to assist our communities in this matter until the crisis or the need for protective coverings ends,” she said.

The group dropped off around 150 of the masks to the Gardnerville and Carson hospitals.

On Thursday, the Bently Heritage Distillery announced on Facebook that it had converted its production from spirits to thousands of gallons of sanitizer and disinfectant for first responders. The sanitizer is not for sale, and the distillery remains closed to the public.

Carson Valley Medical Center Director of Operations Shannon Albert said the center appreciated the quilters’ contribution.

“We will keep them as a last resort and would use them as a secondary form of protection to increase the longevity of our healthcare-grade supplies,” she said. “While supplies are certainly limited nationwide, at CVMC we continue to follow all CDC guidelines for use of personal protective equipment for the protection of our staff and our patients.”

Albert said that the center is closely monitoring its supplies for property use and they have sufficient supply for now and in the immediate future.

“We are expecting to receive additional supplies form various sources in the coming weeks and will continue to monitor our inventory as we always do.”

The medical center has four intensive care unit beds and ventilators, and has set up a screening clinic to facilitate testing for those who meet the criteria.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients should call 775-782-1508 to be prescreend.

“We are asking that community members to heed the advice of public health officials and stay home when they can and to call CVMC first before coming in for anything besides a medical emergency,” she said. “We have many options for patients to be seen virtually or can direct them to the best and safest location for care.”

Medical facilities are consider essential services and a variety are open.

Mountainview Medical is offering telehealth visits and is encouraging residents to call first

The Minden doctor’s office has received several donations from residents after reaching out for help on Facebook. Call 782-3933.

Minden chiropractor Dublin Hart’s office is also open reduced hours. Call 775-575-7311 for information and guidance.