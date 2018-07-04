Valley residents enjoying sunny Fourth

More than 110 runners and walkers kicked off the Fourth of July in Gardnerville on Wednesday morning.

Carson City resident Gennady Stolyarov and South Lake Tahoe resident Amanda Hammond were at the front of the sixth annual Freedom 5K at Heritage Park.

Both said they were runners. Hammond said she was preparing for the Lake Tahoe Marathon later this summer.

New Gardnerville resident Philip Dully was there to cheer on wife Patricia. They are building not far from the Gardnerville Park having arrived from the Bay Area earlier this year.

Main Street Gardnerville President Linda Dibble called the event a success. She said 74 people registered for the 5K online, and that more than half of the participants were military veterans.

Members of the Battle Born Mounted Posse sang for residents of Brookdale Senior Living on Wednesday morning.

Recommended Stories For You

Genoans started off their Americana Celebration with a parade from Genoa Park to Mormon Station State Historic Park at 10 a.m.

Minden is serving lunch at Minden Park through 2 p.m. and the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra is performing at Heritage Park.

Genoa's celebration continues through the day with the Carson City Pops Orchestra performing at 4:30 p.m. in Mormon Station.